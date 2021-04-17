Houston faces Orlando, looks to end road skid

Houston Rockets (14-42, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (18-38, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston travels to Orlando looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Magic are 10-19 in home games. Orlando is 9-22 against opponents over .500.

The Rockets are 7-21 on the road. Houston averages 42.4 rebounds per game and is 5-32 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 132-90 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Christian Wood led Houston with 22 points, and Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Carter Jr. is shooting 55.8% and averaging 14.5 points. Terrence Ross is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Wood leads the Rockets with 9.4 rebounds and averages 21 points. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 104.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 48.7% shooting.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 111.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points on 49.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Mohamed Bamba: out (hip).

Rockets: D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: out (ankle).