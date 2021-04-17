New York hosts New Orleans after Randle’s 44-point outing

New Orleans Pelicans (25-31, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (30-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Julius Randle scored 44 points in the Knicks' 117-109 win over the Mavericks.

The Knicks have gone 17-10 in home games. New York ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.6 rebounds. Randle leads the Knicks with 10.6 boards.

The Pelicans have gone 9-17 away from home. New Orleans is the league leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 3.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 116-106 on April 14. Randle scored 32 points to help lead New York to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Bullock leads the Knicks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 9.9 points per game while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Randle is averaging 9.8 rebounds and 26.1 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans averaging 26.7 points while adding 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Naji Marshall is averaging 3.3 assists and 8.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 110.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, eight steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points on 43.6% shooting.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 49.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Nerlens Noel: day to day (ankle), Alec Burks: out (health and safety protocols).

Pelicans: Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Josh Hart: out (thumb).