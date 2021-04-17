Glass leads Alabama A&M to 38-14 rout of Alabama State

Aqeel Glass capped his final Magic City Classic with three touchdown passes after halftime as Alabama A&M broke open a tight game to defeat Alabama State 38-14 on Saturday night and cinch a Southwest Athletic Conference divisional title.

Glass completed 25 of 40 passes for 372 yards and led Alabama A&M (4-0, 3-0) to the SWAC Eastern Division title and a spot in the conference championship game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on May 1.

The 79th Magic City Classic, for the first time played in spring, was freighted with post-season implications as both teams came in atop the East Division.

Alabama State (3-3, 3-2) twice took the lead early. Jacory Merritt streaked across from the 1, after some great blocking opened a narrow seam, for a 7-0 lead. Chris Scott found Michael Jefferson in the end zone from the 9 for a 14-7 lead.

Gary Quarles answered with rushing TDs of 7 and 15 yards as the Bulldogs fought into ties at 7-7 and 14-14.

Glass drove AAMU into position for a 46-yard Spencer Corey field goal and a 17-14 halftime lead before stomping the gas pedal in the second half.

He capped a nine-play, 78-yard drive to open the third quarter with a 44-yard catch-and-run with Zabrian Moore. Glass found Moore again before the third quarter was over, this time a 38-yard scoring pass to cap a 99-yard drive.

Glass ended the scoring with a 2-yard toss to Odieu Hilaire.

Alabama A&M rolled to 467 yards of total offense with Moore, four catches for 138 yards, and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, seven catches for 102 yards, leading the way.