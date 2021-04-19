Heat run away in 2nd half, roll past Rockets 113-91

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

The Miami Heat were missing their three leading scorers, and still had more than enough to get past the Houston Rockets.

Kendrick Nunn scored a season-high 30 points, Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each added 19 and Miami beat Houston 113-91 on Monday night.

The Heat were playing without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro — a trio that averages 55 points per game — and outscored Houston 59-36 after halftime.

Andre Iguodala scored 16 for Miami (30-28), which closed within 1 ½ games of No. 4 Atlanta and a game of No. 5 Boston and No. 6 New York in the Eastern Conference standings.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood each scored 18 for the Rockets, who have dropped 33 of their last 37 games. John Wall scored 14 for Houston.

The Rockets were without Sterling Brown, after the team said he was assaulted by unknown assailants and suffered facial lacerations one night earlier. The NBA said it was looking into the incident, and the Rockets said Brown — who agreed to a $750,000 settlement last year after being shocked with a Taser and arrested in a 2018 encounter with police in Milwaukee — would recover.

Houston led 55-54 at the half, and the third quarter turned it all around for Miami. The Heat outscored the Rockets 35-19, with Nunn and Robinson combining for 19 points and five 3-pointers in that quarter alone.

Wood’s 3-pointer with 6:26 left got Houston within 15. Miami then went on a 14-0 run to turn the game into a runaway.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Houston is now 6-9 in games immediately following wins this season, and 9-34 after losses. ... The Rockets play seven of their next eight games at home, then finish the season with five out of six on the road.

Heat: Each of Miami’s first 10 field goals was assisted. ... Miami used a different lineup for the third consecutive game. The Heat are up to 24 this season, nine more than a year ago. ... Butler missed the game with a sprained right ankle, Herro with a sore right foot and Adebayo -- whose buzzer-beating jumper gave Miami a 109-107 win over Brooklyn on Sunday -- with a sore right knee. ... Dewayne Dedmon scored 12.

ROBINSON’S 3s

Robinson made five 3-pointers, giving him 202 this season. He’s the first player in Heat history to make 200 3s in a season multiple times, and the 21st player in NBA history to do so. He’s also now up to 482 in his Heat career, moving past Dwyane Wade (481) for sixth on the franchise list.

K.O. TURNS 3-0

Rockets forward Kelly Olynyk, in his first game back in Miami since the trade that sent Victor Oladipo to Houston, finished with 10 points on his 30th birthday.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Utah on Wednesday.

Heat: Visit San Antonio on Wednesday.