Orioles RF Anthony Santander goes on IL with ankle sprain

The Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) is assisted by a trainer after he was injured during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
MIAMI

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander went on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle and is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks, manager Brandon Hyde said.

Santander was hurt running the bases in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Miami. X-rays were negative, and Hyde was relieved by a diagnosis.

“I was really pleased with the results we got,” he said. “I was thinking the worst.”

The Orioles recalled outfielder Ryan McKenna from the alternate training site at Double-A Bowie.

