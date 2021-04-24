Arizona faces Los Angeles on 5-game road skid

Arizona Coyotes (20-22-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-21-6, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -113, Coyotes -107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits Los Angeles looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Kings are 17-21-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 20 power-play goals, killing 84.4% of opponent chances.

The Coyotes are 20-22-5 in division play. Arizona has converted on 20.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 31 power-play goals.

Los Angeles knocked off Arizona 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on April 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 34 assists and has 45 points this season. Trevor Moore has 6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 16 goals and has 35 points. Michael Bunting has six goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Coyotes: Tyler Pitlick: day to day (upper body), Conor Garland: out (lower body).