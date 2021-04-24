Curry leads Golden State into matchup against Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (24-35, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (30-30, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Sacramento. He's first in the league averaging 31.2 points per game.

The Warriors are 3-7 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State is first in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 8.7.

The Kings are 4-6 in division games. Sacramento ranks seventh in the league scoring 13.9 fast break points per game. De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 3.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 141-119 on March 25. Fox scored 44 points to help lead Sacramento to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 31.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Warriors. Green is averaging 7.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Harrison Barnes ranks third on the Kings with 6.6 rebounds and averages 15.9 points. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 5.8 assists and 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 118.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 28 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 45.1% shooting.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 115.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points on 51.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kent Bazemore: out (health and safety protocols), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Kings: Robert Woodard II: day to day (low back), Richaun Holmes: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols).