Sports

Berardi’s overhead goal gives Sassuolo win over Samp

The Associated Press

Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, center, celebrates after scoring the first goal, during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Sampdoria, at the Mapei stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)
Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, center, celebrates after scoring the first goal, during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Sampdoria, at the Mapei stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) Massimo Paolone AP
ROME

Domenico Berardi scored with a bicycle kick in a 1-0 win for Sassuolo over Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday.

Berardi first attempted a header which was blocked then connected on the rebound from close range with his overhead effort.

It was the 14th goal this season for Berardi, who is developing into a key member of Italy’s squad for the European Championship.

Still holding out hope for a Europa League spot, Sassuolo moved within three points of seventh-placed Roma, which visits Cagliari on Sunday.

Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria remained ninth and dropped to 10 points behind eighth-placed Sassuolo.

DROP ZONE

Last-place Crotone beat second-to-last Parma 4-3 with two goals from Simeon “Simy” Nwankwo.

With 19 goals, Nwankwo trails only Cristiano Ronaldo (25) and Romelu Lukaku (21) in the league’s scoring chart.

Also, Genoa defeated Spezia 2-0 with scores from Gianluca Scamacca and Eldor Shomurodov to move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Promoted Spezia remained only five points above the drop zone.

  Comments  

Sports

Seager, Flexen help Mariners beat Red Sox 8-2

April 24, 2021 3:30 PM

Basketball

Knicks blow past Raptors at Madison Square Garden to extend winning streak to 9

April 24, 2021 3:27 PM

Sports

Sam Houston survives late scare, beats Monmouth 21-15

April 24, 2021 3:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service