WHL Roundup: Wheat Kings come from behind to defeat Raiders 5-4 in OT

REGINA - Braden Schneider scored 2:30 into overtime to secure Brandon's come-from-behind victory over Prince Albert on Saturday in Western Hockey League play.

The Wheat Kings (17-3-2-0) were behind 4-3 with time winding down in the third period when Ben McCartney netted the equalizer with 5:21 to play.

Schneider scored the OT winner exactly midway through the extra frame. It was the second time in a week Schneider was the overtime hero after sinking the Winnipeg Ice last Sunday.

Lynden McCallum scored twice for Brandon and Nate Danielson had three assists.

Max Paddock stopped 29-of-34 shots for Prince Albert (8-10-3-1).

ROCKETS 4 GIANTS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. -- The Rockets scored twice in the third period to rally from a 3-2 deficit and earn their fifth win in a row. Kaedan Korczak had a goal and an assist for Kelowna (5-2-0-0). Justin Sourdif scored twice in a losing effort for Vancouver (9-4-0-0).

OIL KINGS 4 TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. -- The Oil Kings (16-1-0-1) extended their win streak to three games, including back-to-back victories against the Tigers (12-5-0-1). Jake Neighbours and Kaid Oliver each had a goal and two assists for Edmonton.

HITMEN 7 HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -- The Hitmen easily defeated the Hurricanes (7-10-2-0) for the second game in as many nights following Friday's 6-3 win. Calgary (8-6-2-0) broke a 2-2 deadlock in the second period by scoring five unanswered goals. Sean Tschigerl netted a hat trick for the Hitmen.

WINTERHAWKS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 3

PORTLAND -- A hat trick by Seth Jarvis was the difference as the Portland Winterhawks (7-5-3-0) won a penalty-filled affair. Tyrel Bauer, Gabe Ludwig and Sam Oremba scored for Seattle (7-8-0-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2021.