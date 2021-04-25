Anderson expected to start for the Phillies against Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (10-10, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-13, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Chase Anderson (0-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (2-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -122, Phillies +105; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Philadelphia will face off on Sunday.

The Rockies are 7-7 on their home turf. Colorado has slugged .418, good for fourth in the National League. Ryan McMahon leads the club with a .597 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Phillies have gone 2-6 away from home. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .328.

The Phillies won the last meeting 7-5. Aaron Nola notched his second victory and Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Philadelphia. Jhoulys Chacin registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon leads the Rockies with seven home runs and is slugging .597.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with six home runs home runs and is slugging .575.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Phillies: Matt Moore: (undisclosed), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Jose Alvarado: (undisclosed), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad), Brad Miller: (neck).