Top scorers square off in Golden State-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (33-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (31-30, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic meet when Golden State hosts Dallas. Curry is second in the NBA averaging 31.3 points per game and Doncic is fourth in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.

The Warriors are 17-14 in Western Conference games. Golden State is the NBA leader with 27.4 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 8.8.

The Mavericks are 19-18 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 43.6 rebounds per game and is 19-5 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 134-132 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Doncic led Dallas with 42 points, and Curry led Golden State with 57 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors scoring 31.3 points per game, and is averaging 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Jordan Poole is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Doncic is averaging 28.4 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 6.5 rebounds and 12.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 44.7% shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kent Bazemore: day to day (health and safety protocols), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Kristaps Porzingis: out (ankle), Josh Richardson: out (hamstring).