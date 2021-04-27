Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

The Associated Press

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Tuesday's results

Everett 3 Portland 2

Winnipeg 6 Regina 4

Vancouver at Kamloops

Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.)

Monday's results

At Kamloops, B.C.

Prince George 4 Victoria 1

At Regina

Saskatoon 5 Moose Jaw 4 (OT)

Winnipeg 4 Prince Albert 3

Wednesday's games

Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's games

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Everett at Portland, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Victoria (Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Red Deer at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 8:05 p.m.

Medicine at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

  Comments  

Hockey

Red Wings offense listless in 1-0 shootout loss

Hockey

Penguins unable to replicate playoff-style puck in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Bruins

Basketball

Nets clinch third straight playoff appearance with win over Raptors

Baseball

Brett Phillips delivers for Rays with clutch homer

Baseball

Bruce Zimmermann hit hard as Orioles fall to Yankees, 5-1

April 27, 2021 9:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service