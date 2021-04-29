Sports

Basilashvili and Gombos reach quarterfinals in Munich

The Associated Press

MUNICH

Fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili reached the quarterfinals of the Munich Open by beating Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-2 Thursday.

Basilashvili, who clinched his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, continued his bid for a fifth by saving five of the six break points he faced and converting four of his seven opportunities to beat the Colombian qualifier.

The Georgian will next face Norbert Gombos. The 95th-ranked Slovakian defeated Federico Coria 6-4, 6-1.

Also Thursday, fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic advanced after opponent Yannick Hanfmann pulled out of their second-round match with a neck injury.

Krajinovic will next face another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (3), 6-7 (0), 6-2.

  Comments  

Sports

AP source: Panthers pick up 5th-year option on DJ Moore

April 29, 2021 9:18 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service