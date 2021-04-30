Sports

Skubal expected to start for the Tigers against Yankees

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers (8-18, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (11-14, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.71 ERA, .73 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -354, Tigers +286; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Detroit will play on Friday.

The Yankees are 4-7 on their home turf. New York has hit 32 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Giancarlo Stanton leads the club with six while slugging .477

The Tigers are 4-9 on the road. The Detroit offense has compiled a .200 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .258.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 25 hits and has six RBIs.

Akil Baddoo leads the Tigers with 11 extra base hits and is batting .233.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Tigers: 2-8, .179 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: (undisclosed), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed).

