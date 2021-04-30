Oklahoma City hosts Indiana, aims to end home skid

Indiana Pacers (29-33, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-42, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Indiana looking to end its seven-game home skid.

The Thunder are 9-22 on their home court. Oklahoma City averages 45.5 rebounds per game and is 8-27 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Pacers are 18-14 in road games. Indiana averages 42.3 rebounds per game and is 10-4 when outrebounding opponents.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Thunder 122-116 in their last meeting on April 21. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 29 points, and Darius Bazley paced Oklahoma City scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 14.3 points per game while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Ty Jerome is shooting 46.2% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Caris LeVert is third on the Pacers scoring 19.3 points and grabbing 4.5 rebounds. Justin Holiday is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 1-9, averaging 105.1 points, 48.7 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119 points on 46.6% shooting.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 116.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot).

Pacers: JaKarr Sampson: day to day (head), Domantas Sabonis: out (back), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Goga Bitadze: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hamstring).