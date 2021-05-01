Toronto faces Utah, looks to end road losing streak

Toronto Raptors (26-37, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (45-18, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Raptors visit Utah.

The Jazz are 26-4 on their home court. Utah has a 25-7 record against teams below .500.

The Raptors have gone 10-21 away from home. Toronto ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Raptors 115-112 in their last meeting on March 19. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 31 points, and Pascal Siakam paced Toronto scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 13.4 rebounds and averages 14.3 points. Royce O'Neale is shooting 46.9% and averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Siakam has shot 45% and is averaging 20.7 points for the Raptors. Khem Birch is shooting 61.8% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 45.1% shooting.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 108.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (leg), Paul Watson: out (knee), Chris Boucher: out (knee).