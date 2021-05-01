Cleveland takes on Miami, looks to break 5-game slide

Miami Heat (33-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-42, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to break its five-game skid when the Cavaliers take on Miami.

The Cavaliers are 15-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the league with 52.2 points in the paint led by Collin Sexton averaging 12.6.

The Heat have gone 18-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks third in the NBA allowing only 107.2 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 115-101 on April 3. Duncan Robinson scored 18 points to help lead Miami to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sexton leads the Cavaliers scoring 24.4 points per game, and is averaging 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Kevin Love is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.7 points, seven rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Heat. Robinson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 103.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 48.6% shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 39.7 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (concussion), Dylan Windler: out (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: out (thumb), Lamar Stevens: out (concussion), Darius Garland: day to day (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out (neck).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tyler Herro: out (foot).