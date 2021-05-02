Sports

United fans storm Old Trafford pitch in anti-Glazer protest

The Associated Press

Fans move barriers outside the ground as they let off flares whilst protesting against the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, before their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP)
Fans move barriers outside the ground as they let off flares whilst protesting against the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, before their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP) Barrington Coombs AP
MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United supporters have stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch ahead of Sunday’s game against Liverpool as fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest against the ownership.

Long-running anger against the club's owners, the Glazer family, has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League.

Media trying to enter the club’s car park were told the ground was in lockdown.

Fans are currently unable to attend games due to the pandemic.

  Comments  

Sports

AP Sportlight

May 02, 2021 9:00 AM

Sports

This Date in Baseball

May 02, 2021 9:00 AM

Sports

Rennes loses at Bordeaux, drops points in Europa League race

May 02, 2021 8:39 AM

News

In the Arctic Circle, Narvik bids to host Alpine ski worlds

May 02, 2021 8:03 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service