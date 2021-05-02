United fans storm Old Trafford pitch in anti-Glazer protest

Fans move barriers outside the ground as they let off flares whilst protesting against the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, before their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP) AP

Manchester United supporters have stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch ahead of Sunday’s game against Liverpool as fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest against the ownership.

Long-running anger against the club's owners, the Glazer family, has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League.

Media trying to enter the club’s car park were told the ground was in lockdown.

Fans are currently unable to attend games due to the pandemic.