Civale, Indians to face Lynch, Royals

Cleveland Indians (13-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (16-10, first in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (4-0, 2.94 ERA, .92 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cleveland will square off on Monday.

The Royals are 7-4 against the rest of their division. Kansas City's lineup has 27 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with six homers.

The Indians have gone 11-8 against division opponents. Cleveland has slugged .384 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .602.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Emmanuel Clase earned his first victory and Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Cleveland. Greg Holland took his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 28 hits and has 16 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 26 hits and has 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .234 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Indians: 5-5, .205 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (left trap), Brady Singer: (foot), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).