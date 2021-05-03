Cleveland takes on Western Conference leader Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (46-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-43, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 12-19 on their home court. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 111.4 points while holding opponents to 48.2% shooting.

The Suns have gone 21-9 away from home. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference giving up just 108.4 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 119-113 on Feb. 8. Devin Booker scored 36 points to help lead Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 11.5 points per game while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Collin Sexton is averaging 18.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Chris Paul leads the Suns averaging 8.8 assists while scoring 16.2 points per game. Deandre Ayton is averaging 10 rebounds and 12.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 103.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, seven steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 49.9% shooting.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 49.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (concussion), Dylan Windler: out (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: out (thumb), Lamar Stevens: day to day (concussion), Darius Garland: day to day (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out for season (neck).

Suns: Cameron Payne: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (ankle).