WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

_ clinched division; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Monday's result

Kamloops 5 Victoria 2

Sunday's results

Everett 3 Spokane 2 (OT)

Red Deer 5 Calgary 4 (OT)

Seattle 5 Portland 4

Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 2

At Kamloops, B.C.

Prince George 5 Vancouver 2

Saturday's results

Kamloops 4 Kelowna 3 (OT)

Lethbridge 6 Medicine Hat 3

Red Deer 4 Edmonton 2

Spokane 8 Seattle 3

Tri-City 3 Portland 2

At Kelowna, B.C.

Vancouver 5 Victoria 4 (SO)

Tuesday's games

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Vancouver at Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's games

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Prince George vs. Kelowna (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

