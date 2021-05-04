Dodgers take on the Cubs after Urias’ strong performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-12, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-16, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (3-1, 2.48 ERA, .68 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (1-2, 4.71 ERA, .91 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Julio Urias. Urias went seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Cubs are 8-7 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 37 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Kris Bryant leads the club with nine, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 9-7 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .409, good for fifth in the MLB. Justin Turner leads the club with a .584 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and six home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 19 extra base hits and is batting .323.

Turner leads the Dodgers with six home runs and is batting .337.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ian Happ: (undisclosed), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).