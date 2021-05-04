Denver puts home win streak on the line against New York

New York Knicks (37-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (43-22, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets play New York.

The Nuggets are 24-10 in home games. Denver ranks ninth in the league with 49.7 points in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 14.4.

The Knicks have gone 15-17 away from home. New York is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.1% as a team from deep this season. Julius Randle leads them shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 114-89 on Jan. 10. Jokic scored 22 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. ranks second on the Nuggets with 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 18.9 points while shooting 44% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 28.1 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Randle leads the Knicks with 10.2 rebounds and averages 24.2 points. Taj Gibson is shooting 77.8% and averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 115.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 46.8% shooting.

Knicks: 9-1, averaging 118.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring), Monte Morris: out (hamstring).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Nerlens Noel: out (ankle).