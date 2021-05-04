Roma coach Paulo Fonseca to leave at end of season

Roma's head coach Paulo Fonseca leaves the pitch at the end of the Europa League semi final, first leg soccer match between Manchester United and Roma at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super) AP

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of the season, the Italian team said Tuesday.

The announcement came two days before Roma hosts Manchester United in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals. Roma lost the first leg 6-2 last week.

Roma has also struggled in Serie A and is in seventh place with four games to play.

Former Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is reportedly Roma’s top choice to replace Fonseca.

Fonseca is in his second season at Roma, having previously coached Shakhtar Donetsk.