Ynoa’s slam, mound performance leads Braves over Nats 6-1

Huascar Ynoa (3-1) hit a grand slam and allowed an unearned run and four hits in seven innings, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Ynoa drove a fastball from Tanner Rainey 427 feet to center field in the sixth inning for the first grand slam by a major league pitcher since Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani on June 23, 2018.

Ronald Acuña Jr. also homered for the Braves, breaking a scoreless tie in the fifth against Joe Ross (2-2). Atlanta stopped a four-game skid while ending Washington’s four-game winning streak.

MARLINS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 3

MIAMI (AP) — NL RBIs leader Jesús Aguilar delivered a tiebreaking single in a six-run eighth against Kevin Ginkel (0-1) following Miguel Rojas' double, Corey Dickerson followed with an infield single, and catcher Stephen Vogt’s throwing error allowed Aguilar to score all the way from first.

Lewis Brinson added a three-run homer off Alex Young.

Richard Bleier (2-0) came out of the bullpen and struck out Josh Rojas, Wyatt Mathisen and Pavin Smith after Arizona tied the score in the top of the eighth.

ROCKIES 12, GIANTS 4

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning of a doubleheader opener.

Belt connected for his home run on the sixth pitch after Jhoulys Chacín relieved starter German Márquez, a 452-foot drive for his third career slam. Buster Posey went deep four pitches later.

Márquez (1-3) allowed eight runs and six hits in two-third of an inning.

Matt Wisler (1-2) retired Colorado’s final five batters.

CUBS 7, DODGERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw (4-3) gave up four runs and four hits in one inning in the shortest start of his career — exactly 11 years after he went just 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee,

Anthony Rizzo had an RBI single off the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and David Bote a three-run double.

Kyle Hendricks allowed seven hits over seven innings in his sixth career complete game. The Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games.

PHILLIES 6, BREWERS 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew McCutchen had a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller hit a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola.

Nola (3-1) struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits in six gritty innings as the Phillies held on to earn consecutive wins for the first time since they started the season 4-0.

Phillies reliever Enyel De Los Santos, called up from the minors earlier in the day, came out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh but was denied entry by umpires because he didn’t appear on their lineup card.

Sam Coonrod got five outs for his second save.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer (1-1) gave up six runs — two earned — and eight hits in six innings, striking out seven.

YANKEES 7, ASTROS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in Houston's return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to sate those spiteful fans.

In Houston’s first visit to the Bronx since its sign-stealing scam was exposed, an error by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning let New York blow the game open.

A pandemic-limited, sellout crowd of 10,850 skipped subtle barbs for salty language, aimed especially at 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve. Several brought signs insulting the Astros, and security confiscated multiple inflatable trash cans.

Bregman homered in the first inning to momentarily hush those haters, but his miscue in the sixth with the game tied 3-3 doomed Houston.

The Yankees have won nine of 12 and improved to 15-14, their first time over .500 since they were 3-2. Lucas Luetge (2-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and was credited with the win. Brandon Bielak (1-1) took the loss.

RANGERS 6, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th off Brandon Waddell (0-1), his third hit.

Kyle Gibson, making his first start against his former team, gave up three runs and three hits with eight strikeouts.

Joely Rodríguez (1-1) struck out two in a perfect ninth, and Ian Kennedy gave up a leadoff single before getting a strikeout and game-ending double-play grounder for his eighth save in as many chances.

Taylor Rogers allowed Willie Cahoun’s leadoff homer and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly in the ninth, which followed third baseman Josh Donaldson’s fielding error on Charlie Culberson’s grounder.

RED SOX 11, TIGERS 7

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, Nick Pivetta struck out eight over five innings and Boston sent Detroit to its sixth straight loss.

Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe and Kiké Hernández also went deep for Boston, which led 8-2 after three innings. The Tigers have lost 11 of 12, dropping to a big league-worst 8-22.

Nick Pivetta (4-0) gave up three runs and six hits in five innings, and Matt Barnes got five outs for his his seventh save.

Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5, striking out twice and grounding into two double plays. The 11-time All-Star is batting .105 (6 for 57).

WHITE SOX 9, REDS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dylan Cease (2-0) pitched one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and got two doubles and a single in his first pro plate appearances. Cease became the first American League pitcher since Jarrod Washburn in 2001 to have a three-hit game.

After the first pitch was delayed more than an hour by rain, the White Sox roughed up Jeff Hoffman (2-2) for three runs in the first.

Jose Abreu, who had two hits in his previous 19 at-bats, hit his sixth homer of the season and had three RBIs.