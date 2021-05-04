Crosby shines as Penguins beat Flyers 7-3

Pittsburgh Penguins' Tristan Jarry, right, blocks a shot as Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Hayes looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins regained first place in the East Division with a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists for the Penguins, who moved two points ahead of idle Washington. Marcus Pettersson, Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and John Marino also scored, and Tristan Jarry had 30 saves.

The Capitals have two games in hand over the Penguins with one week left in the regular season.

The Flyers got goals from Justin Braun, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny. Brian Elliott had 24 saves in the loss.

HURRICANES 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov stopped an eight-game goal drought by scoring twice, sending Carolina to the victory.

Svechnikov also had an assist on Teuvo Teravainen’s third-period goal for the Hurricanes, who erased a 2-0 deficit and maintained momentum toward winning the franchise’s first Presidents’ Trophy.

Teravainen also had a three-point game, assisting on both of Svechnikov’s goals. Nino Niederreiter scored twice in Carolina's fifth straight win, and Martin Necas had a goal and an assist. Petr Mrazek had 27 saves in his first appearance in nearly two weeks after suffering a lower-body injury.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice for the Blackhawks, who have dropped six in a row.

SABRES 4, ISLANDERS 3, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Anders Bjork scored Buffalo’s last two goals in regulation and then had the deciding shootout goal.

Cody Eakin also scored for the last-place Sabres, who rallied past the playoff-bound Islanders for the second straight night. Victor Olofsson had two assists.

Sabres goaltender Michael Houser made 45 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout in his second NHL game.

Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who lost ground in trying to secure home-ice advantage for the playoffs. Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Pulock also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves.

DEVILS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored his second goal of the game 2:42 into overtime, and the Devils snapped the Bruins’ four-game win streak.

Jesper Boqvist and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, which finished its home season with a 7-18-3 record. Mackenzie Blackwood had 33 saves in winning his fourth straight game.

Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall and Sean Kuraly scored for the Bruins, who blew two one-goal third-period leads. Jaroslov Halak made 17 saves in his first start in more than a month as Boston fell to 10-2-1 in its past 13.

OILERS 4, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, leading Edmonton to the victory.

Evan Bouchard also scored for Edmonton, which improved to 10-3-1 in its last 14 games dating to April 2. Connor McDavid had two assists and Mike Smith made 28 saves.

The Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Canucks on Monday night. The teams play again at Edmonton on Thursday night and Saturday night.

Last-place Vancouver dropped its sixth straight game. Brock Boeser scored his 19th goal for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko made 23 stops.