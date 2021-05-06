Washington hosts Philadelphia after Oshie’s 3-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (23-23-7, sixth in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (34-14-5, first in the East Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -200, Flyers +165

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Philadelphia Flyers after T.J. Oshie scored three goals in the Capitals' 4-2 victory over the Rangers.

The Capitals are 34-14-5 in division play. Washington averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Tom Wilson leads the team serving 84 total minutes.

The Flyers are 23-23-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has scored 31 power-play goals, converting on 19.5% of chances.

In their last meeting on April 17, Washington won 6-3. Alex Ovechkin scored two goals for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicklas Backstrom leads the Capitals with 38 assists and has 53 points this season. John Carlson has seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Scott Laughton leads the Flyers with a plus-11 in 50 games this season. Claude Giroux has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Tom Wilson: day to day (upper body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (covid-19), Alex Ovechkin: day to day (lower body), Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Daniel Sprong: day to day (illness), Justin Schultz: day to day (lower body).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out for season (hip), Carter Hart: out for season (left knee).