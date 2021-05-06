Marner, Maple Leafs to host the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (24-19-9, fourth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (33-13-6, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -196, Canadiens +163; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mitchell Marner leads Toronto into a matchup against Montreal. He ranks fourth in the NHL with 64 points, scoring 18 goals and totaling 46 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 33-13-6 against opponents in the North Division. Toronto is seventh in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Canadiens are 24-19-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal is 22nd in the league with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Maple Leafs takes on the Canadiens for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marner has 64 total points for the Maple Leafs, 18 goals and 46 assists. John Tavares has eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 42 points, scoring 28 goals and adding 14 assists. Jeff Petry has nine assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno: out (upper-body), Justin Holl: day to day (face), Zach Hyman: out (knee), Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Paul Byron: day to day (lower body), Carey Price: day to day (upper body), Shea Weber: day to day (upper body).