Kings to host MacKinnon and the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (34-13-4, second in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-24-6, sixth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +227, Avalanche -286

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado square off against Los Angeles. He ranks third in the in the NHL with 65 points, scoring 20 goals and totaling 45 assists.

The Kings are 21-24-6 against opponents from the West Division. Los Angeles has given up 23 power-play goals, killing 84% of opponent chances.

The Avalanche are 34-13-4 against West Division teams. Colorado ranks 10th in the NHL with 34.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

In their last meeting on March 14, Colorado won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 17 goals and has 31 points. Trevor Moore has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 29 goals and has 59 points. Andre Burakovsky has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: out (upper body), Brandon Saad: out (lower-body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).