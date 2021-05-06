Tampa Bay puts home win streak on the line against Dallas

Dallas Stars (21-18-14, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-14-3, second in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -162, Stars +132

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Dallas trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Lightning are 36-14-3 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks seventh in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

The Stars are 21-18-14 against the rest of their division. Dallas has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 79% of opponent chances.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 23 goals, adding 25 assists and collecting 48 points. Blake Coleman has five goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 22 goals and has 46 points. Jason Robertson has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Stars: None listed.