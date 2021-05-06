Wizards beat Raptors in OT, Toronto playoff bid nearly over

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) gets fouled by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Bradley Beal had 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Thursday night, and Russell Westbrook had his 34th triple-double of the season in the Washington Wizards' 131-129 win over Toronto that all but eliminated the Raptors from the NBA's play-in tournament.

Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 44 points for the Raptors, who lost for the fifth time in six games and fell four games behind the Wizards for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference with five left to play. Siakam missed a long 3-pointer at the end of overtime.

Westbrook had 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists before fouling out with 15.3 seconds left in overtime. The triple-double was the 180th of his career, leaving him one behind Oscar Robertson. It was the sixth triple-double in seven games for Westbrook, who came up one assist short in the other game.

Raul Neto scored a career-high 25 points, and Robin Lopez had six of his season-high 24 points and two big blocks in overtime for the Wizards, who had lost their previous nine games against the Raptors.

Westbrook did not seal his triple-double until a driving layup with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter that left the Wizards one point behind.

Beal scored eight of the next 10 points for Washington, but Fred VanVleet's 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left sent the game into overtime.

A putback by Khem Birch followed by Siakam's 15-foot jumper gave the Raptors a 71-58 lead, the largest of the game, early in the second half.

The Wizards tied it 82-82 with 1:49 left in the third quarter on on a four-point play by Garrison Mathews, but then went more than three minutes without scoring.

Neto and Davis Bertans hit 3-pointers to move Washington ahead 97-96 with 5:45 left, and it was tied at 101 when Lopez made two free throws with 4:05 remaining.

TIP-INS

Wizards: F Chandler Hutchison, who left Wednesday night's game early with a bruised left knee, was not cleared to play until just before tip-off. He scored seven points in three minutes in the first quarter.

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr. scored 25 points, playing for the first time after missing six games with a left leg contusion. ... F Chris Boucher missed a seventh game with a knee injury. ... F OG Anunoby missed a third game with a strained left calf. ... G Kyle Lowry sat out his third game of the last four, the exception being Sunday night’s win over the Lakers in which he had 37 points and 11 assists.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Indiana on Saturday night.

Raptors: Host Memphis in Tampa on Saturday night.