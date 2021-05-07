Portland faces Los Angeles, aims to break home losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (37-29, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (37-29, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Los Angeles looking to end its six-game home skid.

The Trail Blazers are 18-18 in conference matchups. Portland is last in the Western Conference scoring 38.8 points per game in the paint.

The Lakers are 22-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 33-17 when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 102-93 on Feb. 26. LeBron James scored 28 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 21 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Anthony Davis ranks second on the Lakers scoring 20.8 points and grabbing 7.8 rebounds. Andre Drummond is shooting 56.4% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 123.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 46.5% shooting.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 105.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 48.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Norman Powell: day to day (knee), Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (calf), LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Dennis Schroder: out (calf).