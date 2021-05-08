Oakland hosts Tampa Bay, aims to build on Manaea’s strong showing

Tampa Bay Rays (18-16, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-14, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-1, 2.06 ERA, .87 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (3-2, 5.87 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +124, Rays -143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Sean Manaea. Manaea went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one run on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

The Athletics are 12-10 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 44 home runs this season, second in the league. Ramon Laureano leads them with seven, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Rays have gone 11-6 away from home. Tampa Bay has hit 34 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with seven, averaging one every 15.7 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 2-1. Jake Diekman earned his second victory and Seth Brown went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Jeffrey Springs registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laureano leads the Athletics with seven home runs and is batting .250.

Meadows leads the Rays with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .445.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Chad Pinder: (knee), Aramis Garcia: (illness).

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (covid-19), Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Diego Castillo: (groin), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).