Sports

Verstappen edges Hamilton in 3rd practice at Spanish GP

By JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Spanish Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Spanish Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Emilio Morenatti AP
MONTMELÓ, Spain

Max Verstappen edged Lewis Hamilton for the fastest time in the third and final practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Saturday’s qualifying.

Verstappen pushed his Red Bull to a session-best lap of 1 minute, 17.83 seconds.

Hamilton, who leads Verstappen by eight points in the Formula One standings, was just 0.23 slower in his Mercedes.

Verstappen had finished the first two practice sessions on Friday with the second- and ninth-fastest times.

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had the third- and fourth-fastest times, respectively, just ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas on Saturday.

The final practice session under sunny skies near Barcelona was incident-free except for a tire puncture that sent Lando Norris’ McLaren into the gravel momentarily. Norris, who is a distant third in the points standings, finished with the sixth-best time.

Later, Hamilton will aim for his 100th career pole position.

Hamilton won the season opener in Bahrain and last week’s race in Portugal. Verstappen won the season’s second race in Italy.

  Comments  

Sports

Lillard leads Portland into matchup with San Antonio

May 08, 2021 2:23 AM

Entertainment

Phoenix Suns to visit the Los Angeles Lakers in division play

May 08, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Boston and Miami square off in conference battle

May 08, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Cavaliers take on the Mavericks on 9-game skid

May 08, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Denver hosts Brooklyn following Irving’s 45-point game

May 08, 2021 2:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service