LaVine, Chicago set for matchup with Detroit

Chicago Bulls (28-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-48, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls play the Detroit Pistons. LaVine currently ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 27.2 points per game.

The Pistons are 1-10 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a 9-27 record against teams over .500.

The Bulls are 5-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago ranks fifth in the league with 26.9 assists per game led by LaVine averaging 5.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 100-86 on March 21. LaVine scored 18 points to help lead Chicago to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Plumlee leads the Pistons with 9.3 rebounds and averages 10.4 points. Killian Hayes is averaging 4.7 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 27.2 points while adding 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Coby White is averaging 5.5 assists and 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 104.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 45.4% shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 104.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cory Joseph: day to day (ankle), Hamidou Diallo: out (personal), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Wayne Ellington: day to day (calves), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Josh Jackson: out (tooth), Jerami Grant: day to day (knee).

Bulls: Troy Brown Jr.: out (ankle).