Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup against Indiana

Milwaukee Bucks (44-25, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (33-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo ranks fifth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game.

The Pacers have gone 7-4 against division opponents. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.6.

The Bucks are 28-11 in conference games. Milwaukee averages 48.2 rebounds per game and is 34-9 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Bucks defeated the Pacers 140-113 in their last matchup on March 22. Jrue Holiday led Milwaukee with 28 points, and Sabonis paced Indiana scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis leads the Pacers with 12.0 rebounds and averages 20.4 points. Caris LeVert is averaging 25.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Antetokounmpo has shot 56.6% and is averaging 28.2 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 20.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 122.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points on 45.5% shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 121.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, eight steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Edmond Sumner: out (knee), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring).

Bucks: Axel Toupane: day to day (oblique).