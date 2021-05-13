Western Conference battle pits Phoenix against Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (41-29, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (48-21, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns take on the Portland Trail Blazers in a matchup of two of the top Western Conference teams.

The Suns are 27-12 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 26.8 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 8.9.

The Trail Blazers are 22-18 against conference opponents. Portland is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording only 21.2 assists per game led by Damian Lillard averaging 7.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 127-121 in the last matchup on March 11. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 35 points, and Lillard led Portland with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul leads the Suns with 8.9 assists and scores 16.3 points per game. Booker is averaging 28.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Enes Kanter leads the Trail Blazers with 11.0 rebounds and averages 11.2 points. Lillard is averaging 30.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 50.1% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 9-1, averaging 125 points, 48 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 44.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (wrist).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle), Nassir Little: out (back).