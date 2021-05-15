Abreu, Dozier hurt in collision, leave White Sox-Royals game

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu holds his head after colliding along the first base line with Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Kansas City third baseman Hunter Dozier left the first game of a doubleheader Friday with undetermined injuries after colliding hard on the first base line.

After popping up in the second inning, Dozier jogged out of the batter’s box with his head down. Abreu, the AL MVP in 2020, was running along the first base line while tracking the ball.

The two players ran into each about 20 feet from home plate as catcher Yasmani Grandal caught the pop for the second out of the inning. Abreu and Dozier dropped to the ground and were attended to by the medical staff.

After few minutes, Abreu got up and left the field walking on his own, but looking dazed and with his arms draped around two medical staffers. He was replaced at first base by Grandal.

Hunter was replaced at third based by Hanser Alberto in the bottom of the second.