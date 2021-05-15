Hampson homers, triples as Rockies beat Reds 9-6

Colorado Rockies' Josh Fuentes (8) gestures toward the dugout after hitting an RBI-double off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Garrett Hampson led off the first inning with a triple, one of 15 hits for Colorado, and the Rockies spoiled Wade Miley’s encore to his first career no-hitter with a 9-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Miley (4-3) was roughed up one start after holding the Cleveland Indians hitless on May 7. His bid for consecutive no-hitters ended on his second pitch when Hampson tripled. Hampson later scored on Miley’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt.

“What I was really happy about tonight were the at-bats against Miley,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He was close to 70, 75 pitches in the third inning. The aggressive at-bats and we wore him down.”

Hampson also homered and singled. Charlie Blackmon and Yonathan Daza had three hits apiece to back a solid outing by Colorado starter German Márquez.

The Rockies scored four times in the third on five hits and a walk and chased Miley after three more hits to start the fourth.

The left-hander gave up eight runs on 11 hits and struck out five in three-plus innings, his shortest start of the season.

“I felt better than I did seven days ago, 100%,” Miley said. “And that was a little bit to a fault because I tried to do a little too much with my cutter and I couldn’t command it. The big thing tonight was the changeup wasn’t there. Never got a feel for it and threw it in stupid counts. It wasn’t a good pitch for me tonight.”

Colorado's hitters didn't let Miley dictate.

“When he’s on I think it’s because the other team does what he wants them to do,” Hampson said. “He’s so good at putting a certain pitch in a location where you can’t do damage. We were able to really be stubborn, get him in the zone, just try to get him in the middle.”

Márquez was sharp before allowing a two-run homer to Jonathan India in the seventh. The right-hander was removed after walking Alex Blandino.

Márquez (2-4) allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out eight in six-plus innings.

“He was good. He made it tough on us,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We weren’t able to get much going early and that kind of sets the tone for the game.”

Hampson hit a solo homer in the seventh before Eugenio Suarez launched a two-run shot off Yency Almonte in the top of the eighth.

Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Daza drove in three runs and Josh Fuentes had two hits and two RBIs for Colorado.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Nick Senzel was out of the lineup after bruising his heel Thursday. Bell said Senzel is considered day to day. ... 1B Mike Moustakas was in the lineup after being pulled from Thursday night’s game due to a shoulder issue. He left with a bruised heel in the fifth.

Rockies: Placed 1B Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right shin sustained Wednesday against San Diego. Colorado recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... OF Raimel Tapia was scratched from the lineup with a left thumb issue.

MILD, PLEASE

Blackmon exited for a pinch-runner in the fourth with a groin strain.

“We think it’s mild. We’ll know more (Saturday),” Black said. “He got some treatment. I think we got him out of there at the right time. We’ll know more in the coming days, but we think it’s mild.”

REDS ROSTER MOVES

Cincinnati designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment and claimed RHP Michael Feliz off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Reds also recalled RHP Art Warren from the taxi squad. Romano had been with the organization since he was drafted in the 23rd round in 2011.

Bell said Feliz will join the team in a few days.

FAN APPRECIATION

The Rockies received permission from the Denver Department of Public Health to increase Coors Field capacity to 70% starting June 1. Currently the cap is 42.3%, and the number of fans allowed to attend games will increase from 21,363 to 35,000.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (2-0, 3.00 ERA) will face Colorado RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 5.84), who is slated to make his first start for the Rockies since June 28, 2014.