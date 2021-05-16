Hendricks expected to start for the Cubs against Tigers

Chicago Cubs (18-20, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (14-25, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-4, 6.23 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-3, 1.94 ERA, .94 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +124, Cubs -142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant and the Cubs will take on the Tigers Sunday.

The Tigers are 9-11 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .354 this season. Jake Rogers leads the team with a mark of .500.

The Cubs are 5-12 on the road. Chicago is slugging .396 as a unit. Kris Bryant leads the team with a slugging percentage of .661.

The Tigers won the last meeting 9-8. Michael Fulmer recorded his third victory and Nomar Mazara went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Detroit. Craig Kimbrel registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akil Baddoo leads the Tigers with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .488.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 24 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs: 6-4, .246 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: (knee), Wilson Ramos: (lumbar spine strain), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).