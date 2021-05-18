Angels star Trout leaves game due to right calf strain

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) is walked by Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Sam Hentges during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout exited Monday night's game against Cleveland after the first inning because of a strained right calf.

The outfielder was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup. Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon said after his team's 7-4 victory that Trout was undergoing further evaluation, including an MRI, and the Angels will know more on Tuesday.

“I saw nothing. I looked up and he was limping to the third base bag,” Maddon said. “It was kind of innocuous and I had no idea why. It was hurting him pretty good.”

The three-time MVP entered the day sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, but was 1 for 17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday at Boston, which was one game shy of the longest of his career.

Trout has missed at least 22 games the last three years there has been a full season. He missed no more than five in each of his first four full seasons in the majors.

Juan Lagares moved to center field after Trout was removed, and Jose Rojas entered the game in left.