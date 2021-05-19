Golden Knights visit the Wild after Sikura’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-16-5, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild +108, Golden Knights -131; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits the Minnesota Wild after Dylan Sikura scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 6-0 victory against the Sharks.

The Wild are 35-16-5 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is eighth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Kirill Kaprizov with 27.

The Golden Knights are 40-14-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas ranks eighth in the NHL with 32.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

Vegas knocked off Minnesota 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on May 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Greenway leads the Wild with 26 assists and has 32 points this season. Kaprizov has six goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Shea Theodore leads the Golden Knights with a plus-28 in 53 games this season. Reilly Smith has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .858 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).