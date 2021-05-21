Phillies RHP Velasquez scratched with numb index finger

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Vince Velasquez was a late scratch for the Philadelphia Phillies because of numb index finger on his right hand.

The Phillies instead started long reliever David Hale (0-1, 5.09 ERA) on short notice Thursday against the Miami Marlins.

Velasquez (1-0, 3.68) allowed one run in each of his last three starts, pitching at least 5 1/3 innings in each of those.

He returned to the dugout about 30 minutes before the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start and Hale immediately started warming up in the bullpen.