Bruins try to secure series victory over the Capitals

Boston Bruins (33-16-7, third in the East Division during the regular season) vs. Washington Capitals (36-15-5, second in the East Division during the regular season)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals +153, Bruins -152; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Bruins lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Washington Capitals in game five. The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 4-1.

The Capitals are 36-15-5 against division opponents. Washington ranks fifth in the league recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Bruins are 33-16-7 against the rest of their division. Boston leads the league with nine shorthanded goals, led by Brad Marchand with four.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 24 goals, adding 18 assists and recording 42 points. T.J. Oshie has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Marchand has 69 total points while scoring 29 goals and totaling 40 assists for the Bruins. Taylor Hall has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals , 4.2 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals , 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

Bruins: Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body), Kevan Miller: day to day (undisclosed), Jeremy Lauzon: day to day (hand).