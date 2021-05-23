Dynamo hold off Whitecaps for 2-1 win

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Caio Alexandre (8) helps up Houston Dynamo midfielder Derrick Jones, right, after tripping him for a penalty during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

Memo Rodríguez and Maxi Urruti scored first-half goals and the Houston Dynamo held off the Vancouver Whitecaps for a 2-1 win on Saturday night.

The Dynamo (3-2-2) took the lead in the eighth minute. Fafà Picault swinged in a cross from wide left, Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was unable to corral it after a deflection off defender Bruno Gaspar and Rodríguez smashed home the putback.

Urruti doubled the lead in the 42nd minute with a side volley to finish Rodríguez’s corner.

Déiber Caicedo pulled the Whitecaps (2-4-1) within 2-1 in the 80th minute, dribbling around goalkeeper Marko Maric and drilling a right-footed shot through three defenders.

Houston’s Ariel Lassiter had a curling left-footer miss off the top of the crossbar in the 67th minute.