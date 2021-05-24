Montreal, Toronto tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Toronto Maple Leafs (35-14-7, first in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +118, Maple Leafs -142; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Monday for the 13th time this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous meeting 5-1.

The Canadiens are 24-21-11 against the rest of their division. Montreal ranks 24th in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 35-14-7 against the rest of their division. Toronto has scored 186 goals and ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 41.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 28 goals and has 44 points. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 41 goals and has 66 points. William Nylander has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals , 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals , six assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jake Evans: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: John Tavares: out (head).