Penguins, Islanders tied 2-2 heading to game 5

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division during the regular season) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division during the regular season)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -147, Islanders +133; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Islanders in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Monday for the 13th time this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 4-1.

The Penguins are 37-16-3 against East Division opponents. Pittsburgh has scored 193 goals and ranks second in the league averaging 3.4 per game. Sidney Crosby leads the team with 24.

The Islanders are 32-17-7 against opponents in the East Division. New York averages only 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby leads the Penguins with 24 goals, adding 38 assists and totaling 62 points. Jeff Carter has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 18 goals and has 33 points. Anthony Beauvillier has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals , 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals , 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed).