Gallegos order to switch caps by ump in Cards’ 4-0 loss

St. Louis pitcher Giovanny Gallegos, clinging to a one-run lead and two on in the seventh inning, was ordered by umpire Joe West to switch caps because there apparently was sunscreen on the bill. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, thinking his player was unfairly singled out, got ejected during an animated argument in St. Louis' 4-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.”

Tommy Edman connected against Carlos Rodón (5-2) in the third and Aaron Bummer in the eighth for a 2-0 lead. Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals came away with the win after losing four of five.

John Gant (3-2) dodged bases-loaded jams in the first and third innings while pitching into the sixth.

TWINS 3, ORIOLES 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer off Jorge López (1-6), and Minnesota completed a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles, who have lost nine straight.

Michael Pineda (3-2) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run.

Minnesota has won six of seven overall and 15 in a row over Baltimore. Hansel Robles earned his third save.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — James Kaprielian (2-0) allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings, and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep.

Matt Olson hit his 13th homer, Seth Brown had two hits and two RBIs, and Jake Diekman got four outs for his sixth save.

Robert Dugger (0-1) gave up five runs, five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

ANGELS 9, RANGERS 8

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a three-run homer off Dane Dunning (2-4) in the first and had a career-high five RBIs.

Los Angeles led 9-1 but Nate Lowe had a two-run homer in sixth, and Texas scored five times in the eighth on Joey Gallo's two-run homer, Brock Holt's RBI double and Willie Calhoun's two-run double.

With a runner on, Raisel Iglesias struck out Adolis García, Joey Gallo and Khris Davis for his eighth save.

Griffin Canning (4-3) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings.