Diamondbacks look to end 10-game skid against Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (27-22, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-32, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +110, Cardinals -129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks are 9-11 in home games in 2020. Arizona is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 35 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals have gone 12-12 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .388 this season. Yadier Molina leads the team with a mark of .542.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 20 extra base hits and is batting .229.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 10 home runs and is slugging .539.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 0-10, .200 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tyler O'Neill: (finger), Harrison Bader: (rib), Paul DeJong: (side).