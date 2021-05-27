Bowlan needs Tommy John surgery, to miss Olympic qualifying

Kansas City Royals right-hander Jonathan Bowlan needs Tommy John surgery, the team said Thursday, causing the U.S. team to lose one of the young prospects on the roster for Olympic qualifying next week.

The 24-year-old was 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in four starts this season for Double-A Arkansas, last pitching Sunday when he was removed after seven pitches and two strikeouts at Springfield.

Bowlan, a second-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, was among 28 players announced Sunday for the U.S. roster for the Americas qualifying tournament, where the U.S. opens against Nicaragua on Monday at Port St. Lucie, Florida.